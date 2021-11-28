Une majorité de droite au Conseil municipal de Tavannes

L'UDC, le PLR et la Plateforme.Socialiste ont chacun reçu 2 sièges au Conseil municipal de Tavannes. L'UDC, le PLR et la Plateforme.Socialiste ont chacun reçu 2 sièges au Conseil municipal de Tavannes.

Les Tavannois ont choisi leur Conseil municipal. Ce dimanche, ils ont élu Laurent Möri (PLR) avec 575 voix, Salomé Scheidegger (UDC) avec 560 voix, Nathalie Geiser (UDC) avec 483 voix, Patrick Buri (PLR) avec 445 voix, Antonio Dos Reis (Plateforme.Socialiste) avec 428 voix et Romain Voumard (Plateforme.Socialiste) avec 330 voix.

L’objet pour le nouveau règlement d’organisation de la commune a été accepté par 764 oui contre 137 non. Le taux de participation se monte à 42,9% pour les élections et 58,2% pour la votation communale. /tbu

